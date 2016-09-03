Protecting the health of children

By Guo Yue Leon 郭育良

A study initiated by the National Health Research Institutes in 2013 on the health impact of Formosa Plastics Group’s naphtha cracker on children living in its vicinity found that the urine of students at Ciaotou Elementary School’s Syucuo (許厝) branch contained higher levels of thiodiglycolic acid (TdGA) than students in Fongan (豐安), Mailiao (麥寮) and Lunfong (崙豐) elementary schools, as well as Ciaotou’s main campus.

TdGA is an indicator of exposure to vinyl chloride monomer (VCM). According to the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France, VCM is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen. Furthermore, it is a common pollutant from petrochemical processes.

The Syucuo branch was within 1km of the naphtha cracker.

As early as Aug. 22, 2014, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, convened a meeting with the Yunlin County Government, the Environmental Protection Administration, the Industrial Development Bureau and experts in related fields to discuss plans to relocate the school in Syucuo. The meeting concluded with the decision that students should be temporarily relocated to avoid further exposure to pollution.

As a result, the Yunlin County Government relocated the students to the main campus of Ciaotou Elementary School for the spring semester, but let them return to the Syucuo branch the following semester.

On Aug. 22, 2014, the health ministry said the students’ right to health should be safeguarded and the Cabinet announced plans to relocate them. On the same day, National Taiwan University public health professor Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權), together with several pediatricians and members of medical and environmental groups, held a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, urging the government to shut down the naphtha cracker to protect the children’s health.

The next day, Formosa Plastics Group claimed at a news conference that it has strict standards for regulating and managing pollutants. Citing tests conducted by the Yunlin Environmental Protection Bureau, the conglomerate said that pollution levels resulting from its complex are far below national standards.

A parent at the Syucuo branch said: “We did nothing wrong, why are we the ones who have to pay for it?”

Both sides have a point. From the perspective of environmental health, the point of contention lies in the level of relevance between health conditions and the environment, as well as how well that can be proved.

Depending on the level of relevance between a disease and an environment, there are different approaches:

In the most extreme cases, when a disease has at least a 90 percent chance of having been caused by environmental factors, people who contracted the disease can press charges against the person responsible for them.

If an environment increases the chances of contracting a disease by twofold or more, similar to the general rule for occupational diseases, the affected person can apply for compensation from the Bureau of Labor Insurance.

When an environment increases the health risk by 20 to 30 percent, there should be warnings about the risks, as well as educational programs and public policies designed to lower such risks.

An example would be secondhand smoke, with banning smoking in restaurants and bars being a typical measure.