Learning from history on reform

By Lee Hsiao-feng 李筱峰

Saturday last week marked President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) first 100 days in office. In Taiwanese culture, the phrase “100 days” has connotations of mourning, but for me, as a historian, it brings to mind the Hundred Days’ Reform initiated by Kang Youwei (康有為), Liang Qichao (梁啟超) and others in 1898, toward the end of China’s Qing Dynasty.

Tsai has now had her own “100 days’ reform,” in which the most prominent reforms have been the enactment of the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例) and the scrapping of the greater China-oriented “adjustments” made to high-school history curriculum guidelines under the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration.

However, changes are inevitably met with resistance from conservative forces and vested interests, so reformers have to think of comforting pretexts for reform to allay opposition by conservatives. Whereas Kang promoted reform by alluding to ancient precedents, Tsai has reassured KMT supporters by affirming the legitimacy of the Republic of China.

However, compared with conservatives, the resistance of vested interest groups is much harder to overcome. Kang and Liang’s Hundred Days’ Reform sought to abolish the imperial examination system with its “eight-legged essays” and to reorganize administrative institutions. However, scholars from all over China — including hundreds of hanlin (翰林), thousands of juren (舉人) and tens of thousands of xiucai (秀才), as well as millions of tongsheng (童生) who had taken, but not passed, the imperial examinations — rebelled against these reforms, because they felt that they would mean that they had wasted all their efforts.

In a similar way, Tsai’s proposed pension reforms have met with resistance from military personnel, civil servants and public school teachers who enjoy a preferential 18 percent interest rate on some of their savings. Now, as in the past, people usually put their own interests first.

Tsai is more fortunate than Kang and Liang in that she has the backing of a majority of the public, as expressed by the votes in the legislative and presidential elections, and this support can serve as a force for reform.

Kang and Liang, in contrast, relied on the support of Emperor Guangxu (光緒). When Guangxu was overcome by reactionary forces in the imperial palac headed by the Empress Dowager Cixi (慈禧太后) and her cousin, General Ronglu (榮祿), Kang and Liang were forced to flee abroad, while Tan Sitong (譚嗣同) and other fellow reformers were beheaded, earning them the title of the “Six Martyrs of the Hundred Days’ Reform.”

However, Tsai falls far short of Kang, Liang and the six martyrs in that she clearly does not have the same determination to pursue reform and “break free of all constraining nets,” as Tan put it. Tsai is far weaker and more hypocritical than the Qing Dynasty reformers.

People would be astonished if a Christian pastor suddenly said “Amitabha” in the middle of a prayer or if a Buddhist sang “hallelujah” while reciting the sutras. Each faith has its own ideology, logic and values, and what is true of religion is also true of politics. One would expect different political trends to have consistent integrity, logic and value orientations rather than being muddled and contradictory.