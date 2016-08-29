Presidents and the will of the people

By Jerome Keating

Call it fate, or call it chance, but it certainly has been fitting and appropriate that the evaluation period of the first 100 days of the presidency of Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would coincide with the recent visit of China’s Shanghai Municipal Committee United Front Work Department Director Sha Hailin (沙海林) at the Taipei-Shanghai Forum.

This timely coincidence provides Taiwanese not only with a chance to reflect on Tsai’s initial performance, but also on their identity and the growing differences between Taiwan’s democracy and China’s one-party state autocracy.

It also serves as a reminder as to why the public elected Tsai. In a democracy, elected leaders are expected to respect and answer to the will of the people; Tsai was chosen as the one most people expect could carry out the public will.

True to his position, Sha trotted out the traditional memes and canards of China.

He said that he has come to show that blood is thicker than water, though he ironically seemed ignorant of the fact that most Taiwanese have abundant indigenous blood in contrast with their Han neighbors.

He also repeated how the shaky fabrication of the so-called “1992 consensus” is to be relied on as the rock solid basis for future negotiations.

He even spoke nostalgically of how he wanted to revive and promote China’s Zhonghua minzu (中華民族, “Chinese ethnic group”) — Chinese nation — presumably at the expense of any Taiwanese minzu, leading one to question what dynasty or one-party state rule the nostalgia was for.

One cannot fault Sha in any of this; he did his job like any loyal puppet in a system that only rewards cooperative players. Certainly he knew the expectations; for if such players want to keep their job, they must not only toe the line, but also do it in a pleasing and not too capricious middle way. He would be well aware of how one must measure up to the expectations of the Politburo without overplaying one’s hand. Even the loyal, but ambitious, Bo Xilai (薄熙來) did not get past such shoals.

On their side, Taiwanese are able to look at this differently and can parlay Sha’s words against their own, separate history.

They have clearly known tyranny. They were part of the Japanese Empire for half a century, and in the latter half of last century they had to live under a Chinese one-party state with its White Terror era martial law and party-designated president.

However, it is seven decades since the end of the Japanese colonial era in Taiwan.

Taiwanese should look at the various presidents of that period and how they could be classified.

One way, of course, is to separate those who have been directly elected by the public — those who ruled from 1996 on — from those of the earlier period during in the one-party state system.

A different and more telling way is to evaluate Taiwan’s presidents on how they perceive the nation and its role in the world.

This division is more complicated. Do they see the nation as Taiwan, or as a part of China?

How does this distinction relate to the sense of identity that is growing in Taiwanese society?

In recent decades, as Taiwanese enjoy the fruits of their democracy, they have also sloughed off previous one-party state propaganda and brainwashing.

They have grown and that has triggered an identity paradigm shift and a shift in how they view the world.