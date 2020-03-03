Virus Outbreak: Minstry to give shopping districts NT$100m boost

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday revealed a NT$100 million (US$3.32 million) budget to improve infrastructure in shopping districts nationwide as it looks to stimulate the local economy amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Put it this way, the coronavirus is providing us with a unique opportunity where shopping districts can take advantage of the current lull in business to shape up,” Small and Medium Enterprise Administration Director-General Ho Chin-tsang (何晉滄) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The NT$100 million budget would be mainly spent on upgrading existing public infrastructure within 20 selected shopping districts across the nation, Ho said.

“We are looking at everything from refurbishing public washrooms to installing centralized waste water treatment facilities for food stalls,” Ho said, adding that shopping districts would be encouraged to focus on improving the customer experience to attract more business.

“Shopping districts should also focus on implementing more environmentally friendly facilities and equipment,” he added.

While the ministry is still discussing the exact criteria, shopping districts that wish to participate would each have to submit a project plan for approval, Ho said.