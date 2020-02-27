Hotels cut room rates as virus chills business

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

More Taiwanese hotels and restaurants have begun to offer cutthroat discounts to attract customers as COVID-19 concerns are chilling business.

Hotel Cham Cham Tainan (台南趣淘漫旅), a lifestyle brand of Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店), lowered its daily room rates from more than NT$3,000 (US$98.74) to NT$1,738 through May in a bid to boost occupancy in the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday this week and International Women’s Day on March 8.

Guests who stay for a second night would be offered a room rate of NT$999, it said.

Some recreational facilities would be closed on weekdays during the promotion period, its Web site said.

Hotel Day Plus (承億文旅), which operates a total of six hotels in Chaiyi, New Taipei City, Taichung and Hualien County, has cut daily room rates from NT$4,500 to NT$1,999 through April.

It would also issue vouchers with face value of NT$1,000 for the first 5,000 guests, it said.

The vouchers can be used in repeat visits and would be valid until the end of June, it added.

The Landis Inn Chuhu (竹湖暐順麗緻文旅) in Hsinchu, an affiliate of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團), is seeking to boost occupancy by cutting daily room rates by 70 percent to NT$2,199 through April 15.

The hotel said it would offer an additional discount of NT$800 for dining at its restaurants or to be used in repeat visits.

The discounts are aimed at making domestic trips more affordable amid the outbreak, it said.

Affiliated Pause Landis (璞石麗緻溫泉會館) in New Taipei City’s Wulai District (烏來) has halted operations from Feb. 14 to March 15, as tourists from Hong Kong and Macau accounted for a large part of the clientele at the hot spring resort.

The Howard Plaza Hotel Kaohsiung (高雄福華飯店) is lowering daily room rates to NT$3,600 through May, equivalent to 74 percent discount off regular prices, with guests to be given another NT$3,600 worth of dining vouchers, it said.