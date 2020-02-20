Huawei loses legal challenge in US

AFP, HOUSTON, Texas

Washington has the right to block US federal agencies from buying products by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) on cybersecurity grounds, a US judge ruled on Tuesday, dismissing the Chinese telecom giant’s legal challenge to a purchase ban.

Huawei filed the suit last year and claimed that the US Congress had failed to provide evidence to support a law that stopped government agencies from buying its equipment or services, or working with third parties that are Huawei customers.

The court ruled there was no constitutionally guaranteed right to a contract with the federal government.

The ban was justified in the context of a congressional investigation “into a potential threat against the nation’s cybersecurity,” wrote US District Judge Amos Mazzant.

Huawei said in a statement that it was disappointed with the ruling and would “continue to consider further legal options.”

Washington has long considered Huawei a possible security danger due to the background of founder Ren Zhengfei (任正非), a former Chinese army engineer.

It has warned that the company’s systems could be manipulated by Beijing to spy on other countries and disrupt critical communications, and is urging nations to shun the firm.

Last week, the US also filed criminal charges against the company for an alleged “decades-long” effort to steal trade secrets from US companies.

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) was arrested in Canada in 2018 on a US warrant in a related probe into her company’s breaches of US sanctions. She is under house arrest awaiting a ruling on whether she is to be extradited to face charges south of the border.