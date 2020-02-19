German cosmetic industry firms on visit to Taiwan

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Five German companies in the cosmetics industry are visiting Taiwan this week in the hope of making inroads in the local market, the German Trade Office Taipei said yesterday.

Their visit aims to create a platform for Taiwanese companies looking for new brands, suppliers and business partners in Germany and to help facilitate their entry into the German cosmetics market, as well as the European market, said the office, which organized the trip.

With a total turnover of almost 4 billion euros (US$4.32 billion at the current exchange rate) in 2018 and average annual growth rates of 4.1 percent since 2013, Taiwan is an attractive market for German brands, German Trade Office Taipei Executive Director Axel Limberg told a news conference at the Sherwood Taipei, where the companies were showcasing their products.

There is great potential for skin care products, which accounted for more than 51 percent of the total turnover, as well as products such as color cosmetics, perfumes and fragrances, he said.

Taiwanese consumers have shown a growing demand for premium products made of natural ingredients and produced in an environmental-friendly way, so German-made cosmetics have great potential, he said.

The five companies are Alphachem, a service provider for regulatory affairs; Babiel Cosmetics GmbH, a luxury hair care line; Dullberg Konzentra GmbH & Co KG, a manufacturer of creative fragrances and essential oils; Legart Forschungsatelier, a 100 percent organic facial skin-care brand; and Weyergans High Care AG, which produces care products, patented cosmetics and medical applications.

The visit is an opportunity to bring Taiwanese and German cosmetics firms together and strengthen bilateral ties, Limberg said.