Home / Business
Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - Page 16　

Mother and daughter ‘reunite’ in VR

AFP, SEOUL

A tearful reunion between a mother and her dead daughter through advanced virtual reality for a South Korean television has become an online hit, triggering fierce debate about voyeurism and exploitation.

The footage began with the girl, who died of leukemia in 2016, emerging from behind a pile of wood in a park, as if playing a game.

“Mom, where have you been?” she asks. “I’ve missed you a lot. Have you missed me?”

Tears streaming down her face, Jang Ji-sung reached out toward her, wracked with emotion.

“I have missed you Na-yeon,” she told the computer-generated six-year-old, her hands moving to stroke her hair.

In the real world, Jang was standing in front of a studio green screen, wearing a virtual reality headset and touch-sensitive gloves, her daughter’s ashes in a locket around her neck.

At times the camera cut to Jang’s watching husband and their three surviving children, wiping away tears of their own.

A nine-minute clip of the Munhwa Broadcasting Corp documentary I met you has been watched more than 13 million times in a week on YouTube.

Many viewers offered Jang their sympathy and support.

“My mother unexpectedly passed away two years ago and I wish I could meet her through virtual reality,” one said.

However, media columnist Park Sang-hyun said the documentary amounted to exploitation of personal pain.

“It’s understandable a grief-stricken mother would wish to meet her late daughter. I would do the same,” he said.

“The problem lies in that the broadcaster has taken advantage of a vulnerable mother who lost a child for sake of the viewer ratings,” he added.

“If the mother had been counseled before the filming, I wonder what kind of a psychiatrist would approve this,” he said.

It took eight months of filming and programming to create the virtual Na-yeon, but the makers of the documentary said the broadcast was intended to “console the family” rather than promote virtual reality in South Korea.

Jang — who has her daughter’s name and date of birth tattooed on her arm in memory — said that she hoped the program could “console” others who had lost loved ones.

“Even though it was a very brief... I was really happy in the moment,” she wrote on her blog, which she has since turned private.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top