Mother and daughter ‘reunite’ in VR

AFP, SEOUL

A tearful reunion between a mother and her dead daughter through advanced virtual reality for a South Korean television has become an online hit, triggering fierce debate about voyeurism and exploitation.

The footage began with the girl, who died of leukemia in 2016, emerging from behind a pile of wood in a park, as if playing a game.

“Mom, where have you been?” she asks. “I’ve missed you a lot. Have you missed me?”

Tears streaming down her face, Jang Ji-sung reached out toward her, wracked with emotion.

“I have missed you Na-yeon,” she told the computer-generated six-year-old, her hands moving to stroke her hair.

In the real world, Jang was standing in front of a studio green screen, wearing a virtual reality headset and touch-sensitive gloves, her daughter’s ashes in a locket around her neck.

At times the camera cut to Jang’s watching husband and their three surviving children, wiping away tears of their own.

A nine-minute clip of the Munhwa Broadcasting Corp documentary I met you has been watched more than 13 million times in a week on YouTube.

Many viewers offered Jang their sympathy and support.

“My mother unexpectedly passed away two years ago and I wish I could meet her through virtual reality,” one said.

However, media columnist Park Sang-hyun said the documentary amounted to exploitation of personal pain.

“It’s understandable a grief-stricken mother would wish to meet her late daughter. I would do the same,” he said.

“The problem lies in that the broadcaster has taken advantage of a vulnerable mother who lost a child for sake of the viewer ratings,” he added.

“If the mother had been counseled before the filming, I wonder what kind of a psychiatrist would approve this,” he said.

It took eight months of filming and programming to create the virtual Na-yeon, but the makers of the documentary said the broadcast was intended to “console the family” rather than promote virtual reality in South Korea.

Jang — who has her daughter’s name and date of birth tattooed on her arm in memory — said that she hoped the program could “console” others who had lost loved ones.

“Even though it was a very brief... I was really happy in the moment,” she wrote on her blog, which she has since turned private.