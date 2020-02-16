TAIEX rises, but gains capped

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Local shares on Friday extended their momentum from the previous session to close higher, but the upturn was capped ahead of the nearest technical resistance at about 11,900 points amid lingering concerns over an outbreak of COVID-19 in China, dealers said.

The bellwether electronics sector continued to lead the broader market higher, with a focus on select electronics component stocks such as multilayer ceramic capacitors manufacturers and printed circuit board (PCB) makers, while large tech stocks came off an early high by the end of the session, they said.

The TAIEX on Friday closed up 23.92 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,815.70, after moving between 11,788.87 and 11,840.79. Turnover totaled NT$111.67 billion (US$3.72 billion) during the session.

That left the weighted index up 1.7 percent from a close of 11,612.81 on Feb. 7.

The market opened up 0.13 percent, as investors ignored losses on US markets, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.43 percent and the S&P 500 lost 0.16 percent overnight, dealers said.

As buying on the local main board accelerated, the TAIEX edged past 11,800 points, reaching close to 11,900 at one point, they said.

Driven by ample liquidity, the uptrend continued until profit-taking emerged, which offset the gains to some extent by the end of the session, they added.

“It remained a liquidity-driven upturn in the local equity market, so investors continued to park their money in the mainstream electronics sector,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang said.

While market sentiment remained bothered by the spread of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, investors in the region are hoping that China will come up with stimulus measures to keep its economy on track, he said, adding that there were gains in other major regional markets, such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Seoul.

Although the gains of some tech heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) petered out, interest in certain electronic component stocks remained solid, helping the tech sector steam ahead, Huang said.

Among the gaining stocks in the passive electronic components sector, Yageo Corp (國巨) rose 4.1 percent to close at NT$457 and Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) added 2.76 percent to end at NT$242.

Other gaining PCB stocks included Flexium Interconnect Inc (台郡), which rose 1.23 percent to close at NT$123.50, and Apex International Co (泰鼎), which climbed by the maximum daily 10 percent to end at NT$60.30.

Among the the large tech stocks that failed to sustain their earlier gains, TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, closed unchanged at NT$335 after hitting a high of NT$337.

Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, also ended unchanged at NT$4,820 off a high of NT$4,875.

However, in line with the broader market, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), second only to TSMC in terms of market capitalization, rose 0.24 percent to close at NT$84.90.

Old economy and financial stocks appeared mixed as the local main board faced stiff technical resistance ahead of 11,900 points, Huang said.

“There were some high technical hurdles ahead of 11,933 points — an intraday high on Jan. 30 — so many investors were reluctant to chase prices for the moment, which limited turnover,” he said.