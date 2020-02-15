More firms plan to invest in production in Taiwan

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved eight applications from small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in a government program, as they pledged to invest a combined NT$2.5 billion (US$83.2 million) in the nation.

The program, launched in July last year, has attracted investments from 143 small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to invest more than NT$61.3 billion, the ministry said, adding that an estimated 6,038 job opportunities would be created.

Headlight lens manufacturer Kai Mao Technology Co Ltd (鎧懋科技), one of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s tier 3 suppliers, is to invest more than NT$100 million to set up a new smart factory in Tainan’s Sin Ji Industrial Park (新吉工業區).

The company made the decision in response to client demand, such as Fiat Chrysler’s decision to transfer its headlight orders from China to Taiwan, the ministry said, adding that Kai Mao would recruit about 30 local professionals.

Sliding block maker Yun Tan Technologies Co Ltd (允坦科技), an affiliate and supplier of Precision Motion Industries Inc (PMI, 銀泰科技), said it decided to follow its parent company in expanding production capacity in Taiwan.

Yun Tan is to invest nearly NT$400 million to establish a smart production plant in the Taichung Dali Industrial Park (臺中大里工業區), as it seeks to increase automated production lines on PMI’s demand, the ministry said, adding that the company would offer 52 job opportunities.

Other traditional tool and component manufacturers — such as YC Gear Corp (遠際公司), Lian Wang Metal Works Co Ltd (聯旺金屬), Multi-Tek Fastener & Parts Manufacturer Corp (聚巨豐企業) and Men Yin Genki Co Ltd (門印精機) — are to invest between NT$100 million and NT$300 million each to establish highly automated plants in a bid to expand production capacity and efficiency.

The largest investments are to come from Taoyuan Environment Scientific Co Ltd (大恆資源) and an unnamed tomato sauce supplier, each of which have pledged to invest more than NT$500 million.

Specializing in disposable waste treatment, Taoyuan Environment plans to set up additional production lines at its facility in the Ping Nan Industrial Park (屏南工業區), as it looks to transform flammable waste into fuel for internal use, the ministry said.

Taoyuan Environment intends to create 52 job opportunities, the ministry added.

The food company plans to renovate its existing facilities in Tainan’s Shanhua District (善化) and the Sinshih Industrial Park (新市工業園區), as it aims to expand production lines of organic beverages and halal food.