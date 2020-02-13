Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan sues Ghosn

Japanese giant Nissan Motor Co yesterday filed a civil lawsuit to reclaim ￥10 billion (US$91 million) from former chairman Carlos Ghosn for what it called “years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity.” Nissan said the damages had been calculated on the basis of the cost to the firm of his “corrupt practices.” It accused him of “the use of overseas residential property without paying rent, private use of corporate jets, payments to his sister, payments to his personal lawyer in Lebanon.”

TECHNOLOGY

Softbank profits fall

Major Japanese technology investor Softbank Group Corp yesterday said its net profit plunged nearly 70 percent for the nine months to December last year as investments in companies such as WeWork Cos and Uber Technologies Inc took a hit. Its bottom-line profit lost 69 percent to ￥476.6 billion for the period as the firm suffered an operating loss of ￥13.0 billion. The company did not publish its outlook for the year to March.

MINING

Vale hit hard last year

Brazilian giant Vale SA on Tuesday said its iron-ore production plunged last year, calling it “the most challenging year of its history” after a dam collapse at one of its mines killed 270 people. Vale, the world’s largest iron ore producer, said its output of the metal fell to 302 million tonnes last year, down 21.5 percent from 2018. The company said in a statement it was hit hard in January last year by the dam collapse at its mine in Brumadinho, southeastern Brazil.

APPAREL

Under Armour shares down

Under Armour Inc’s shares on Tuesday plummeted 16.7 percent after the company said it anticipates a big financial hit from the coronavirus outbreak in China. It also said it might need to book hundreds of millions of US dollars in charges as it restructures its business. The athletic gear maker expects the outbreak to drag its first-quarter sales down by US$50 million to US$60 million. It is also looking at pre-tax charges this year of between US$325 million and US$425 million related to restructuring.

UNITED KINGDOM

Brexit stifles growth

Uncertainty related to Brexit seems to have weighed heavily on the economy during the final quarter of last year as output flatlined. The Office for National Statistics on Tuesday said that increases in the services and construction sectors were offset by another poor showing from manufacturing, particularly the auto industry. As a result, the economy stagnated following upwardly revised 0.5 percent growth in the third quarter. Overall, the economy grew by 1.4 percent last year.

TELECOMS

Court OKs Sprint takeover

T-Mobile US Inc has won court approval for its US$26.5 billion takeover of Sprint Corp, defeating a state-led lawsuit that sought to block the industry-altering wireless deal. The decision by a district judge in Manhattan is a huge win for T-Mobile and its owner, Deutsche Telekom AG, as well as Softbank Group Corp, Sprint’s parent. The combined company, which would operate under the T-Mobile name, would have a regular monthly subscriber base of about 80 million — in the same league as AT&T Inc, which has 75 million subscribers, and Verizon Communications Inc, which has 114 million.