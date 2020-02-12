TSMC board approves cash dividend after record profit

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of NT$2.5 per common share.

The decision came after the world’s largest contract chipmaker posted a record-high net profit for the fourth quarter, which equated to earnings per share of NT$4.47.

The chipmaker, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, posted full-year net income of NT$345.26 billion (US$11.48 billion), or earnings per share of NT$13.32, company data showed.

The board also approved the issuance of up to NT$60 billion in unsecured corporate bonds to fund capacity expansion and pollution prevention measures, a company statement said.

The board approved capital appropriations of US$6.74 billion mainly for the construction of advanced fabs, it said.

It also approved NT$46.33 billion in cash bonuses and profit-sharing bonuses for employees for last year, the statement added.

Separately, TSMC said that the board approved Yancey Hai (海英俊) as a nominee for independent director, and appointed Hai to serve on the firm’s compensation committee.

Hai is chairman of Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal solutions provider.

The board’s proposals are subject to shareholder approval at an annual general meeting in Hsinchu on June 9, the company said.

TSMC shares rose 1.22 percent to close at NT$331.5 in Taipei trading.