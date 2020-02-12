Virus concerns delay trade shows until May

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei Cycle Show is being postponed from next month until May due to concerns over the 2019 novel coronavirus, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said yesterday.

Last year’s trade show attracted about 7,000 potential foreign buyers, said the council, one of the event’s organizers.

The Taipei International Sporting Goods Show, planned to take place together with the Taipei Cycle Show, has also been postponed from next month to May 14 and 16, the council said.

The decision to reschedule the trade shows was made after the council consulted with health experts and studied data it had compiled, council president and CEO Walter Yeh (葉明水) told reporters, adding that the outbreak is likely to peak over the next month.

The decision was also taken to improve the nation’s efforts to prevent a local outbreak and safeguard the health of the shows’ exhibitors and visitors, the council said.

The postponement of the shows might cause many exhibitors to cancel plans to showcase their products in Taiwan this year, Yeh said.

However, firms that cancel due to the change in dates would be allowed to change their attendance to next year’s shows, Yeh added.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus, the number of exhibitors at the shows could plunge from an expected 3,800 participants to as low as 1,800, the council said.

Taiwan exported 1.82 million bicycles in the first 11 months of last year, down 0.97 percent from a year earlier, while exports rose 4.42 percent from a year earlier to about NT$41 billion (US$1.36 billion), Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed.

The higher sales value indicates that local bicycle makers produce many highly priced products such as mountain bikes, the ministry said.

Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大機械) is one of the most famous local bicycle brands.

Bicycle component exports for the 11-month period increased 13.3 percent from 2018 to NT$37.2 billion, the ministry said.