Staff writer, with CNA

AIRLINES

CAL disinfects plane

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday said that it sterilized an airplane thoroughly after it flew on Saturday from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Wuxi in China’s Jiangsu Province carrying a passenger who had a fever. Flight IT129 (CI8609) by Tigerair Taiwan Co (台灣虎航), the CAL-owned low-cost carrier, underwent a thorough disinfection in Wuxi before returning to Taoyuan airport on Saturday, CAL said. The company said that the passenger, who sat in row 11, was immediately taken to a hospital in China. It did not disclose the passenger’s nationality. CAL has provided Chinese authorities with information about the 42 other passengers who sat in rows 8 to 14, the airline said.

HYPERMARKETS

Carrefour branch to close

France-based hypermarket chain operator Carrefour SA on Friday said that its store on Dongxing Street in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) would cease operations on March 9 due to adjustments in the company’s business development plan. With the closure, the number of Carrefour stores in Taiwan will fall to 136, comprised of 68 hypermarkets and 68 24-hour supermarket-like Carrefour Market stores. The Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) on Saturday reported that the closure of the store, which has operated for 16 years, is to come after the maturity of a lease for the site. Data compiled by Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) showed home prices within 700m of the Carrefour hypermarket on Dongxing Road averaged NT$714,000 (US$23,700) per ping (3.3m2), the second-highest such figure among the 13 hypermarkets in Taipei.