US soy shrugs off tariff cut as traders want sales

Soybean futures on Friday traded with little enthusiasm in a lackluster response to China’s decision to cut retaliatory tariffs on US imports.

Hogs, though, jumped with traders more optimistic for US pork sales as the Asian nation suffers from an epidemic of African swine fever.

“It’s something, but it’s not a game-changer,” Don Roose, president of US Commodities in Iowa, said of the tariff cut. “And they continue to buy cheaper beans from South America.”

Soybeans for March delivery finished 0.1 percent higher at US$8.81 a bushel after earlier sliding as much as 0.4 percent.

Beijing on Thursday announced that it would halve additional tariffs on about US$75 billion of imports later this month.

With the earlier retaliatory duty remaining in place, it still means US soybeans would be subject to a 27.5 percent tariff, down from 30 percent previously.

Punitive tariffs on US pork, chicken and beef imports were reduced to 30 percent from 35 percent.

Brazil is harvesting a massive soy crop, which has helped it to steal market share from the US after the country signed a partial trade deal with China on Jan. 15.

While China pledged to buy billions of dollars of US farm goods, it also said purchases have to make economic sense.

China’s tariff reduction, effective on Friday next week, is to coincide with a cut by Washington to duties on some Chinese products.

Both nations have said they would scale back levies on each other’s goods as part of a “phase one” deal.

Still, China continues to turn to Brazilian shipments, with buyers picking up supplies from South America this week.

China, the world’s top soy importer, accounted for 31,500 tonnes of US sales that totaled 707,800 tonnes last week, US Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, April hog futures surged by the US$0.03 per pound daily price limit in Chicago, settling at US$0.65, the highest this week.

The African swine fever outbreak has killed tens of millions of pigs in China, the world’s top pork consumer.

Pork is “the one product we think the Chinese really need,” Roose said.

Other commodities:

‧Gold for April delivery rose 0.3 percent to US$1,573.90 per ounce, down 0.6 percent for the week.

‧Copper fell 1.7 percent to US$2.55 a pound.

Additional reporting by staff writer