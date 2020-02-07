Virus is delaying Nintendo Switch shipments to Japan

Bloomberg

Nintendo Co yesterday said that shipments of its Switch console and related peripherals, such as Joy-Con controllers, have been delayed by the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

The affected gadgets, including the Ring-Con required to play its popular Ring Fit Adventure, are made in China for Japanese customers, the Kyoto-based company said in a statement, without giving further details.

Shipments to the US and Europe would be unaffected, the company added.

The company also said that it would delay taking domestic preorders for the Animal Crossing Switch bundle, though its March 20 release date would remain the same.

A Nintendo spokesman told Bloomberg News that the company could consider shipping hardware from its production site in Vietnam to Japan if the outbreak worsens.

The company is currently sending the majority of that inventory to the US.

Nintendo last week forecast full-year earnings that were short of expectations, sending its shares tumbling.

Analysts have expressed concern about Nintendo’s ability to keep Switch momentum going in a year when both Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp are planning to unveil new competing consoles.

The supply bottleneck also comes at an inopportune time for Nintendo, which was already struggling to keep up with Ring Fit Adventure demand in Japan.

The game, released on Oct. 18 last year, was the best-selling game in Japan last week, market researcher Famitsu said yesterday.