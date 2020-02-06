Agencies

APPAREL

Nike shuts stores in China

Nike Inc on Tuesday said that it has closed about half of its stores in China and reduced hours at others due to the worsening outbreak of a new coronavirus, adding that it expects further effects on its operations in the country. “Similar to others in the marketplace, approximately half of Nike-owned stores have been temporarily closed,” while the company is “experiencing lower than planned retail traffic in stores that do remain open,” it said in a statement. “In the short term, we expect the situation to have a material impact on our operations in greater China.”

TECHNOLOGY

Google finds glitch in Photos

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday said that a software glitch resulted in some Google Photos app smartphone videos being given to the wrong people. Google was notifying those who might have been affected. “We are very sorry this happened,” Google said. “We fixed the underlying issue and have conducted an in-depth analysis to help prevent this from ever happening again.” It was estimated that a small fraction of a percent of those who used a “Takeout” tool might have encountered the glitch, which affected people who used the app to export stored videos from Google Photos between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25 last year.

RETAIL

Best Buy CEO to keep post

Best Buy Co on Tuesday said that chief executive officer Corie Barry would continue to lead the company after its board completed an investigation into allegations against her in an anonymous letter. The company did not disclose what the investigation found, but said that Barry “fully cooperated” with the probe. “I appreciate the board’s support and look forward to continuing to execute on our strategic vision,” Barry said in a statement. The Wall Street Journal last month reported that Barry had an inappropriate romantic relationship with Karl Sanft, a former vice president at Best Buy.

BANKING

BNP Paribas profit up 8.6%

France’s top lender BNP Paribas SA yesterday reported a nearly 9 percent rise in last year’s earnings, beating analysts’ forecasts after a strong final quarter. The bank said net profit for the year rose 8.6 percent to 8.17 billion euros (US$9 billion), ahead of analysts’ forecasts of 7.8 billion euros compiled by FactSet. It said it produced “a good performance in 2019 thanks to our commercial dynamic and restructuring.” For this year, the bank said it expected a “moderate fall” in revenues at its retail bank given persistently low interest rates, but it would aim to offset this by gains in its specialist units such as Arval, its long-term vehicle hire business.

AUTOMAKERS

HK a bigger concern: Ferrari

Ferrari chief executive officer Louis Camilleri on Tuesday said that the Italian luxury sports car maker could shift deliveries to other markets to adjust to any weakness in China due to a coronavirus outbreak there and that he was more concerned about Hong Kong, citing continued softness in the market due to pro-democracy protests. Shipments to Greater China last year increased 20 percent to 836 vehicles. China deliveries in the first half of this year would appear weak by comparison, Camilleri said. Shipments to the Americas shrank 3 percent to 2,900 vehicles, while shipments to the largest market, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, rose 16 percent to 4,895 vehicles.