Agencies

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi probed over drug

French healthcare company Sanofi SA said it had been put under investigation over a legal case relating to Depakine, a medication known to have caused birth malfunctions and slow neurological development after being taken during pregnancy. Sodium valproate, the active molecule of the drug, treats epilepsy and bipolar disorder. Sanofi, which said in January last year that it would not take part in any compensation plans on Depakine, said it would continue to “fully cooperate with the judicial authorities,” and was “confident” over the outcome of the procedure.

BANKING

Lender to raise funds

China Development Bank (中國國家開發銀行) plans to issue up to 14.25 billion yuan (US$2.04 billion) of one-year special bonds tomorrow to raise funds to help tackle a coronavirus outbreak, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said yesterday. The policy bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The news came as Chinese stocks ended higher, regaining some ground from the coronavirus-led rout that erased almost US$400 billion in market value from the Shanghai benchmark in the previous session.

BREWERS

Carlsberg bleak on outbreak

Carlsberg A/S forecast slower earnings growth for this year as a coronavirus outbreak in China threatens to weigh on beer consumption in Asia. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax last month rose 10.5 percent to 10.5 billion kroner (US$1.5 billion), matching analyst estimates. The company forecast mid-single-digit percentage growth this year. Carlsberg said currency shifts should boost earnings by about 50 million kroner this year, based on recent exchange. The company is especially exposed to a slowdown in Asia, where a new drunk-driving law in Vietnam is weighing on sales.

ENERGY

BP profit falls to US$4bn

British energy giant BP PLC yesterday said that annual net profit slid to US$4 billion last year, hit by weaker oil prices, as long-time chief executive Bob Dudley bowed out. The figure was down sharply compared with profit after tax of US$9.38 billion in 2018, the company said in a statement marking the end of Dudley’s time at the helm. It was announced in October last year that Bernard Looney, head of BP’s upstream division, would replace Dudley.

TECHNOLOGY

Relx to buy Emailage

European information provider Relx PLC has agreed to buy US Emailage Corp for about US$480 million in its latest deal to boost the fraud detection capabilities of its fastest-growing division, a source close to the company said. The deal is Relx’s third largest acquisition in a decade and follows the announcement of the purchase last month of US-based ID Analytics for US$375 million. Relx confirmed it was buying Emailage in a statement but did not give any details on the price.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla stock up 20 percent

Tesla Inc’s stock surged 20 percent on Monday in its largest one-day gain since 2013, fueled by a quarterly profit at Panasonic Corp’s battery business with the US automaker and an investor report predicting that its shares would rise more than 10-fold by 2024. Shares of Tesla have rallied by more than 30 percent since it posted its second consecutive quarterly profit on Wednesday last week.