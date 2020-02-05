Sony lifts full-year profit forecast despite decline

AFP, TOKYO

Sony Corp yesterday said that net profit fell more than 30 percent in the nine months to December last year, but upgraded its annual net profit forecast on solid growth in its image sensor and financial services sectors.

The PlayStation manufacturer said net profit dropped 31.2 percent to ￥569.55 billion (US$5.23 billion) in April to December last year, partly due to the negative impact of foreign exchange rates.

However, the firm forecast a net profit of ￥590 billion for the financial year, up from an earlier ￥540 billion estimate, on expected growth in image sensor sales and the financial services sector.

In the final three months of last year, revenue in the financial services sector more than doubled to ￥407.2 billion, while income in the image and sensor business rose nearly 30 percent to ￥298 billion.

The upgrading of the full-year forecast came despite the effects of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, which has sent markets plunging and forced manufacturers to keep plants closed.

“The impact of the virus on Sony is relatively big, as it could affect not only its own production, but also sales of its image sensors for smartphones manufactured by other companies in China,” Tokyo-based Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda said ahead of the release of the earnings report.

For now, image sensor sales “remain strong and are leading Sony’s powerful performance,” he said.

DEMAND TO GROW

“Demand for image sensors is expected to grow further as high-spec smartphones equipped with multiple lenses are getting more popular,” he added.

Sales at Sony’s music business are also expected to rise, the firm said, helped by its integration of EMI Music Publishing and an increase in streaming revenue.

In April to December last year, the firm posted sales of ￥6.51 trillion, down 0.4 percent year-on-year, and operating profit of ￥810.01 billion, down 0.2 percent.

For the full year, Sony expects ￥8.5 trillion of sales and ￥880 billion operating profit, both up from previous forecasts of ￥8.4 trillion and ￥840 billion respectively.