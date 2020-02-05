FDC International signs deal to run banquet facility

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwanese hotel and restaurant operator FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) has inked a management contract with Taoyuan’s Royal Wedding (皇家薇庭) to operate the banquet facility on its behalf, starting this year.

The partnership could allow FDC to expand into the market for weddings, private parties and corporate gatherings, after last year setting up its Palais de Chine Collection with that goal.

FDC, a listed affiliate of L’ Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), which runs 10 hotels in Taiwan and another five in Italy, is determined to increase its contribution from banquet facility revenue.

FDC’s banquet business is expected to generate 15 percent of revenue this year, general manager David Ting (丁原偉) said.

The Royal Wedding complex features a European-style banquet hall with six banquet rooms, a swimming pool, a chapel and other amenities on a 7,000 ping (23,141m2) plot of land in Taoyuan.

The hall can seat up to 1,720 guests, or 172 tables, FDC said.

FDC posted revenue of NT$2.38 billion (US$78.79 million) for last year, an increase of 39 percent from a year earlier.

The company expects continued topline growth this year as its portfolio expands.

The company’s other banquet sites include a 60-year-old mansion in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水), the Red House Theater (西門紅樓) in Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) area and a restaurant near Yangmingshan National Park (陽明山國家公園).