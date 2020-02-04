Ryanair reports profit, predicts boost from virus

Bloomberg

Ryanair Holdings PLC said demand for air travel within Europe could receive an unlikely boost if the coronavirus epidemic in China persists, prompting people to holiday closer to home.

Trends from 2003, when travelers avoided Asia after the SARS outbreak, suggest consumers could begin to alter their travel habits, Ryanair chief financial officer Neil Sorahan said in an interview yesterday.

“People tended to stay close to home,” Sorahan told Bloomberg Television. “They holidayed in Europe as opposed to heading as far afield as Asia and elsewhere.”

The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan last month has killed more than 360 people and infected 17,000.

Dozens of nations and airlines are restricting travel, with almost 10,000 flights canceled through Friday last week, travel industry data and analytics firm Cirium said, even though the WHO has so far said that such limits are not needed to control the spread.

Fitch Group yesterday said that a prolonged outbreak of the coronavirus would weigh on the tourist economy in Thailand, affecting not only Chinese demand but travel from elsewhere.

As of yesterday Thailand had 19 confirmed cases, Fitch said.

For Ryanair, a surge in European travel would bolster margins as it grapples with the grounding of Boeing Co’s 737 MAX jet.

The discount giant said that deliveries from a 200-strong order would not start until September or October, so fuel-efficiency savings would not be realized until late in the fiscal year starting in April.

Europe’s biggest low-cost airline posted net income of 88 million euros (US$97.48 million) for the third quarter through December from a loss a year earlier, aided by last-minute sales over the Christmas holidays.

Bookings are 1 percent up on last year, with planes 96 percent full, so an increase in regional travel would push up fares.