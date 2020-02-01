One-day shipping program lifts Amazon sales

Reuters

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations, as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50 percent increase in two years.

Shares soared as much as 13 percent in after-hours trade, putting the online retailer back in the US$1 trillion market capitalization club.

Amazon also forecast operating income of up to US$4.2 billion in the current quarter, down from US$4.4 billion a year earlier. Still, that appeared to assuage investors’ concerns about Amazon’s continued spending on fast delivery, which could have erased windfalls from e-commerce, advertising and cloud computing sales.

“We’re past the worst in terms of the margin pressure from the one-day shipping initiative,” Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell said.

That and the “massively overstated” concerns about cloud competition rebutted some of the biggest arguments against buying the stock, he said.

Amazon chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky told reporters that additional investment in one-day shipping came slightly under the US$1.5 billion the company had forecast for the fourth quarter, despite more customer orders.

Extra costs in the current period would be about US$1 billion for the delivery effort, he said.

Olsavsky added that spending on video would rise going forward, but the company was still determining its overall level of investment for this year.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement that the world’s biggest online retailer now has more than 150 million paid members in its loyalty club Prime, a 50 percent increase from its last disclosure in April 2018.

Subscribers keep returning to Amazon to benefit from perks like fast delivery, television and music streaming. Its suite of voice-controlled Echo speakers has prompted still more engagement from customers, and grocery orders more than doubled in the holiday quarter in a vote of confidence for Amazon’s 2017 bet to buy Whole Foods Market.

This formula has helped make Bezos the richest person in the world.

Amazon is hoping that cutting delivery times to one day for Prime members would let it outmaneuver rivals, such as Walmart Inc, which have marketed two-day shipping without subscription fees.

The company made progress in the holiday season, reporting that it quadrupled one-day and same-day deliveries compared with the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from subscription fees grew 32 percent to US$5.2 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, Amazon said, as more shoppers signed up for Prime than in any period prior.

Net sales rose 21 percent to US$87.4 billion, while net income rose 8 percent to US$3.3 billion — each over US$1 billion more than analysts had expected, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The profit rise reflects the evolving nature of Amazon’s business. The company has been moving away from low-margin retail toward a marketplace model where it takes lucrative fees for shipping and advertising the products of other merchants on its platform.

This has helped weather massive spending at Amazon, a company that has long passed up short-term results in favor of bets that could reap it future profit.