Yageo tops compensation to directors

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Yageo Corp (國巨) topped the list of average compensation to board directors for a second straight year based on 2018 financial results, the latest statistics released yesterday by the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

Directors at the world’s third-largest passive component supplier received an average of NT$114.27 million (US$3.78 million) in compensation, the data showed.

However, that was markedly lower than the average of NT$1.03 billion it gave out for 2017.

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) again placed second, with its directors receiving an average of NT$54.29 million in compensation for 2018.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, came in third, with its directors receiving an average of NT$40.14 million.

Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技), the nation’s leading machinery maker, was fourth, with an average compensation of NT$29.03 million, while camera lens modules supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) ranked fifth, with NT$25.64 million.

Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業), the nation’s largest food and beverage conglomerate, placed sixth, paying out an average of NT$24.64 million.

Another passive components maker, Walsin Technology Corp (華新科), ranked seventh, with its directors receiving an average of NT$23.52 million.

It was followed by Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控), with an average compensation of NT$19.05 million, and vehicle distributor Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), with NT$18.78 million.

Rounding up the top 10 is polyester and textile maker Far Eastern New Century Corp (遠東新世紀), with its board directors receiving NT$18.18 million each.

While a high compensation might be indicative of high profits, the same cannot be said for electronics and home appliances conglomerate Tatung Co (大同), which booked losses of NT$10.64 billion for 2018, but paid out an average of NT$2.87 million for its directors, up 9.5 percent from 2017.

Far from being the only loss-making company to bump up the pay of its directors, Inventec Corp (英業達) subsidiary BESTA Co (無敵) more than tripled the compensation for its board directors to NT$1.22 million, although it posted losses of NT$29.31 million over the same period.

A total of 96 companies listed on the main bourse increased compensation to directors, despite booking losses for 2018.