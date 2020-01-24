Taiwan Ratings cuts Nan Shan Life due to IT flaws

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) on Wednesday downgraded its credit ratings on Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽), as it has not yet corrected information technology system flaws that led to regulatory penalties last year.

The issues at Nan Shan Life had incurred regulatory penalties that led to the removal of its chairman and suspension of sales for investment-linked products in September last year, Taiwan Ratings said.

The enhancements have taken longer than expected and increase the risks to the insurer’s creditworthiness, the ratings agency said, as uncertainty hangs over the company’s business momentum, earnings performance and franchise relative to those of local peers.

Against this backdrop, Taiwan Ratings lowered its long-term issuer credit rating and financial strength rating on Nan Shan Life and Nan Shan General Insurance Co (南山產物保險) from “twAA+” to “twAA.”

Meanwhile, the ratings agency removed the companies’ ratings from the “CreditWatch” state with negative implications.

However, Taiwan Ratings kept the rating outlook stable, as Nan Shan Life maintains its financial risk profile and strong competitive position in the local market over the coming two years.

The agency said its move reflects that Nan Shan Life has a proactive product strategy and resilient distribution channels, which should help the insurer weather the increased business risks.

STILL IN TOP THREE

Despite the downgrade, Nan Shan Life remains one of the top three players by total premiums in the sector, the agency said.

The company’s resilient distribution network and good customer retention, as well as strong capital and earnings, uphold its creditworthiness, the agency added.

Moreover, Nan Shan Life’s capital adequacy will remain sound over the coming two years, given the insurer’s moderate premium growth, Taiwan Ratings said, adding that the insurer had to closely monitor its investment risk exposure to prevent further deterioration.