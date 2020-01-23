Markets rebound, but virus fuels fears

AFP, HONG KONG

Asian markets yesterday bounced back on bargain-buying following the previous day’s sharp losses, but investors remained on edge after a deadly virus from China was to have spread to the US.

Global equities took a severe hit on fears the new outbreak could cause as much economic damage as the SARS epidemic that killed hundreds of people in 2003.

Shanghai dived more than 1 percent in early trade, extending the previous day’s 1.4 percent drop, with authorities battling to contain the 2019-nCoV strain as China prepares for the Lunar New Year holiday, when millions of people travel across the country.

However, Chinese shares performed a U-turn to end the day with gains.

Tourism-linked firms — which had been hit by concerns about the disease’s effects on the global economy just as it shows signs of a tentative recovery from a long-running slowdown — also enjoyed a reverse.

After a sell-off in Asia on Tuesday, news that the US had reported its first case hit Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 sinking from record highs.

Fears of a bigger outbreak rose after a prominent expert from the Chinese National Health Commission on Monday confirmed that the virus can be transmitted between people.

The WHO was later yesterday to hold an emergency meeting to determine whether to declare a global public health emergency over the disease, which has also been detected in Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

“While it is still early days, there is a risk that any outbreak could depress consumer sentiment and spending, including tourism, as well as travel and transport-related business,” National Australia Bank Ltd strategist Rodrigo Catril said.

“In addition to the sad and devastating human cost, [SARS] also had an economic impact, with epicenters such as Hong Kong enduring a short-lived recession,” Catril said. “This time the epicenter is in China, so the economic growth impact could be more severe.”

Most markets across Asia were in positive territory yesterday as traders kept tabs on developments linked to the virus.

“The main focus for investors still appears to be on the underlying economic data,” CMC Markets UK chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

Tokyo ended up 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong added 1.2 percent following a 2.8 percent plunge the previous day.

Sydney rose 0.9 percent, Wellington added 0.7 percent and Singapore put on 0.2 percent.

Seoul climbed more than 1 percent after data showed that South Korea’s economic growth rallied at the end of last year, indicating a bright outlook for this year.

There were small losses in Manila and Mumbai.

“I would expect a lot of people — candidly, like we are — that are looking for opportunities to buy rather than sell” stocks, Villere & Co’s portfolio manager Lamar Villere told Bloomberg TV.