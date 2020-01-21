Staff writer, with agencies

DEFENSE TECH

BAE benefits from merger

British defense company BAE Systems PLC has snapped up more than US$2 billion in US defense-technology assets that Raytheon Inc. and United Technologies Corp were forced to sell in order to gain antitrust approval for their merger. BAE said it would pay US$1.925 billion in cash for the military global positioning system (GPS) belonging to United subsidiary Collins Aerospace. It is to acquire Raytheon’s airborne tactical radios business for US$275 million in cash. “These assets have come to market as part of the regulatory process relating to the merger,” BAE’s statement said. “It’s rare that two businesses of this quality, with such strong growth prospects and close fit to our portfolio, become available,” BAE chief executive Charles Woodburn said in the statement, adding that they would be folded into the group’s electronics-systems sector.

FRANCE

Strikes hurt economy

The current wave of strikes will hit the economy by 0.1 percentage points over the course of one quarter, Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire told LCI television yesterday. He also said he hoped to resolve a row with the US over a planned French digital tax by tomorrow night. Le Maire said he would meet his US counterparts at the Davos forum this week. France in July last year decided to apply a 3 percent levy on revenue from digital services earned by firms with revenues of more than 25 million euros (US$27.7 million) nationally and 750 million euros worldwide.

RETAIL

Best Buy CEO under probe

Best Buy Co said it is investigating chief executive officer Corie Barry’s personal conduct, a potential blow to the electronics retailer that comes eight years after a former CEO resigned amid a similar probe. The board received an anonymous letter with the allegations against Barry, the company said in a statement. Best Buy said it hired the law firm Sidley Austin LLP to conduct an independent review and encouraged “the letter’s author to come forward and be part of that confidential process.” Barry said in the statement that the board “has my full cooperation and support as it undertakes this review, and I look forward to its resolution in the near term.”

GREEN ENERGY

Total, Marubeni ink deal

French energy major Total SA and Japan’s Marubeni are to help build a solar park in Qatar, holding stakes of 19.6 percent and 20.4 percent respectively in Siraj 1 SPV, the consortium that won the emirate’s first solar tender. The consortium is to develop and operate the Al Kharsaah Solar PV IPP Project. Siraj Energy, a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and Qatar Electricity & Water Co own the remaining 60 percent in the project. Marubeni yesterday said that a 25-year power purchase agreement for the photovoltaic farm’s output has been executed with Qatar utility.

TECHNOLOGY

TCL, Tianjin in talks

The Tianjin city government is in early talks to sell stakes in two of its listed technology firms to Chinese consumer electronics giant TCL Corp (集團), people familiar with the matter said. The discussions involved holdings in chip devices maker Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co (天津中環半導體) and Tianjin Printronics Circuit Corp (天津普林電路), they said. The city and TCL are still exploring options including direct stake sales or having the TCL acquire control in the major shareholder of the two firms, the people said.