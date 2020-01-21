Home / Business
Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - Page 11　

FDI at fourth-highest level on record

Staff writer, with CNA

Foreign direct investment (FDI) approved by the government last year fell from a year earlier, but still hit the fourth-highest level on record because of investments in the local semiconductor and renewable energy sectors, the Investment Commission said yesterday.

Approved FDI was US$11.20 billion, down 2.14 percent year-on-year because of a high comparison base, the commission said.

However, it was the fourth-highest amount since FDI was first recorded in 1953, trailing only US$15.3 billion in 2007, US$13.9 billion in 2006 and US$11.4 billion in 2018.

Despite the year-on-year decrease, the number of approved applications rose 13.73 percent from a year earlier to 4,118, commission data showed.

The biggest approved investment was US$2.12 billion by US chipmaker Micron Technology Inc, while Alphabet Inc, the parent company of search engine giant Google, invested US$835 million in its local operation, the commission said.

With the nation promoting offshore wind power development, Germany’s Yunlin Holding GmbH, Denmark’s Orsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S, Australia’s Macquarie Corporate Holdings Pty and Dutch firm JERA Formosa 2 BV proposed investing a combined US$1.8 billion.

Approved FDI from China was down 57.97 percent year-on-year to US$97.18 million, but the number of applications approved by the commission were up 1.42 percent year-on-year to 143.

Since June 30, 2009, when the government lifted a ban on investment from China, 1,371 applications committing to US$2.28 billion in investment have been approved, the commission said.

Meanwhile, the commission last year approved US$6.85 billion in foreign investment not including China, down 52.07 percent from 2018.

Much of the decline came in investment to non-Asian destinations, especially in holding companies in the Caribbean.

However, outbound investment in nations targeted by the New Southbound Policy rose 16.16 percent year-on-year to US$2.79 billion, largely in Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and Australia.

The government’s New Southbound Policy promotes exchanges with ASEAN and South Asian nations, as well as Australia and New Zealand, in a bid to reduce Taiwan’s economic reliance on China.

The commission said the increase in investment in those nations was due to caution about the Chinese market amid a trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

That was also reflected in China-bound investment approved by the commission, which fell 51 percent year-on-year to US$4.17 billion, the fourth consecutive annual decline, the commission’s data showed.

