Delta Electronics, GKN Automotive to collaborate

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) is collaborating with UK-based GKN Automotive Ltd to develop new-generation three-in-one eDrive systems for battery electric and hybrid vehicles, the two companies said in a statement yesterday.

The nation’s biggest power and thermal solutions provider is to provide inverters to be integrated with GKN Automotive’s eMotor and gearbox systems, the statement said.

The collaboration is to focus on the development of two new integrated eDrive families for applications across torque classes for the next generation of hybrid and electric vehicles, it said.

These would cover a large portion of the future eDrive market, which is projected to be worth more than ￡12 billion (US$15.59 billion) by 2030, the firms said, citing a forecast from IHS.

The collaboration would significantly enhance their technical capabilities and accelerate time to market, the statement added.

“The eDrive market continues to accelerate as manufacturers are required to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations demanding technological progression and speed,” GKN Automotive chief executive officer Liam Butterworth said in the statement.

“Our collaboration with Delta represents a significant milestone in the expansion of our portfolio of scalable, integrated 3-in-1 eDrive solutions and our capabilities in rapidly bringing new cost-competitive technologies to market,” he added.

The companies did not disclose the investment amount, but the Financial Times on Sunday reported that they would invest about ￡100 million annually.

The new 3-in-1 eDrive units would be available within three years in a multitude of vehicle types, from A-segment city cars to D-segment executive sedans and SUVs, supporting a range of torque outputs from 2,000 netwon-meters (Nm) to 3,800 Nm, with nominal power outputs of between 80 kilowatts to 155 kilowatts, the joint statement said.

GKN Automotive had produced more than 1 million eDrive units as of July last year, the statement said.

The company supplies eDrive systems for electric or hybrid vehicles to BMW AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Jaguar Land Rover, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Porsche AG and Volvo Cars Corp, the statement added.