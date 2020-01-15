Cosmos Hotel & Resorts to re-enter Taichung by 2023

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) is to rejoin the market in Taichung by launching boutique property Cosmos Boutique (天成丰閣) in 2023, group marketing and communications head Blithe Chao (趙芝綺) said in a statement on Monday.

The arrival of Cosmos Boutique, which is to be constructed in Taichung’s most prosperous rezoned district, would expand the group’s portfolio to eight properties under various brands to accommodate guests with different travel budgets, Chao said.

For example, Cosmos Taipei (台北天成大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station and the Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店) near the Ximen MRT Station are part of the group’s urban classics series, which targets travelers who want to explore parts of the city and tourist attractions that are easily reached by public transportation, she said.

The Sun Dialogue Hotel (繪日之丘) in Chiayi allows guests to tour southern Taiwan, while Hua Shan Din (華山町), near Taipei’s Zhongxiao-Xinsheng MRT Station, stands out because of its historical yet fashionable design, she said.

The group has renamed the Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui (瑞穗春天國際觀光酒店) in Hualien to the Grand Cosmos (瑞穗天合) and made it a top luxury brand, she added.