Oil posts weekly loss as Middle East risk fades

Bloomberg

Oil ended the first full week of this year with the steepest loss since July last year as geopolitical threats to some of the world’s most important supplies fizzled.

Futures settled at a one-month low in New York on Friday to cap a volatile week that saw crude soar and then crash as the US and Iran teetered on the brink of all-out conflict.

Ultimately, prices finished the week down more than 6 percent.

“Prices are still sliding because of the easing in tensions in the Middle East,” Scotiabank director of commodity strategy Michael Loewen said. “That’s draining the supply risk premium that was injected into the market starting with the killing of the Iranian general.”

Against the backdrop of waning Middle East tensions, US crude inventories expanded by 1.16 million barrels last week, confounding analysts and traders who had expected a decline.

With gasoline stockpiles at a 10-month high, supply concerns in the world’s biggest economy were assuaged.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery settled down US$0.52 to US$59.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 6.4 percent for the week.

Brent futures for March settlement on Friday declined US$0.39 to US$64.98 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark lost more than 5 percent this week.

In addition to ample US supplies, OPEC members are sitting on huge amounts of spare capacity after cutting production for most of the past three years.

“Although the threat of outright war has receded, the industry remains on edge, expecting disruptions like shipping incidents or attacks on oil facilities on par with events last year,” Eurasia Group analysts Robert Johnston and Henning Gloystein said in a note.