Taiwan Land Development Corp (TLDC, 台灣土地開發) on Thursday announced that it is to cooperate with Ezfly International Travel Agent Co (易飛網科技) and the Taiwan Association of Logistics Management (TALM, 物流協會) to build a logistics facility in Kinmen with the aim of tapping the e-commerce market on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.
The Taipei-based developer is to provide the plot of land, while Ezfly and TALM are to supply the know-how and e-commerce vendors, a memorandum of understanding the companies signed in Taipei said.
The logistics facility is to be located in a complex that houses the Wind Lion Plaza shopping mall, the companies said.
The collaboration would allow the three firms to take advantage of the booming e-commerce markets in Taiwan and China, TLDC chairman Chiu Fu-sheng (邱復生) said.
E-commerce has grown rapidly from a global value of US$2.29 trillion in 2017 to an estimated US$4.47 trillion next year, TLDC said, without citing its source.
The planned logistics facility is to provide a duty-free warehouse for goods destined for China and Taiwan, Ezfly chairman Chen Xiongzhi (陳雄智) said.
“A conveniently located logistics facility and fast delivery times are critical to the success of an e-commerce business,” Chen said.
Kinmen has sea and air links to Taiwan proper and China’s Xiamen, making it ideal for an e-commerce hub, he said.
Many Taiwanese buy items from Chinese e-commerce operators, but Taiwanese vendors find it difficult to sell to Chinese customers due to heavy transportation costs and other issues, TALM chairman Wang Chin-feng (王清風) said.
A duty-free logistics center near China would help remove most of those obstacles, Wang said.
