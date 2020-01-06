Global economy faces debt death, warnings unheeded

The Guardian

The warning signs are clear: Debt is rising on every continent and especially in the business sector, which has spent the past decade ramping up its borrowing to previously unheard-of levels.

In October last year, the IMF said that almost 40 percent of the corporate debt in eight leading countries — the US, China, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain — would become so expensive during a recession that it would be impossible to service. In other words, tens of thousands of businesses, employing millions of people, would have gambled with high levels of borrowing and lost, making themselves insolvent.

Worse, the IMF said the risks were “elevated” in eight out of 10 countries that boasted systemically important financial sectors, adding that this situation was a repeat of the years running up to the previous financial crisis.

Last month, the World Bank joined in.

It said that emerging-market and developing economies (EMDEs) had pushed their borrowing to a record US$55 trillion in 2018.

EMERGING ECONOMIES

Unlike the richer nations already mentioned, the 100 EMDEs across Africa, Asia and South America covered by the report were affected by rising private-sector debt coupled with higher government borrowing. This extra state borrowing is not only larger, it has also changed in character:

First, it has gone from being largely directed to investment spending to, more recently, being used simply to cope with the costs of healthcare, education and welfare.

Second, it is being more commonly borrowed from international investors hungry to lend developing countries cash at, relatively speaking, sky-high rates of interest.

There is little evidence that anyone is paying any attention to the dire misgivings expressed by either organization. This year, the US S&P 500 resumed its long-term (100-year) upward trend following a near 200 percent increase since 2010. Likewise, the German DAX has soared over the past 10 years from 5,500 to more than 13,000, while the Paris CAC 40 has almost doubled to 6,000.

BRITISH SITUATION

Britain’s main market in shares has struggled to make any headway over the past three years while Brexit uncertainty dominated. Yet the FTSE 100 shows a gain from less than 4,000 in 2009 to 7,600 today.

Some analysts have argued that the IMF and World Bank are over-cooking their analysis after missing the last financial crash — seeing danger around every corner. Others dismiss them as archaic remnants of the post-World War II consensus that fail to understand how the global economy has entered a new phase, one that keeps stock markets humming along and bad recessions at bay.

Without higher interest rates, everyone can keep merrily borrowing. In the short term at least, the optimists could be right.

FED EFFECT

That is largely down to the actions of the US Federal Reserve, which was on course to repeat the mistake of 2005-2007, when it matched rising debt levels — especially in sub-prime mortgage loans — with rising interest rates, triggering the kind of financial crash that the IMF and World Bank now fear is around the corner.

This time, the Fed retreated after pushing base rates to almost 2.5 percent, still well short of the pre-crash normality of 4 to 5 percent, but higher than almost everywhere else.

After three rate cuts last year, the US economy starts this year with the base rate back to between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent.