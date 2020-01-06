Diesel to drop in price, gas stable

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that they would lower domestic diesel prices this week but leave gasoline prices unchanged from last week.

In separate statements, state-run CPC and privately owned Formosa said that they would lower diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, effective today, following price increases of NT$0.1 per liter for gasoline and diesel the previous week.

Global crude oil prices moved slightly lower last week, as trading was thin over the New Year holiday and due to the effect of geopolitics in the Middle East, CPC said.

Based on its floating oil price formula and factoring in the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar last week, domestic fuel prices should decrease by 0.62 percent this week, CPC said, adding that it therefore decided to keep gasoline prices unchanged but lower diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter.

After the adjustments, prices at CPC gas stations are to be NT$27.7 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$29.2 for 95-octane unleaded and NT$31.2 for 98-octane unleaded, while premium diesel is to decrease to NT$25.6 per liter, the firm said.

Prices at Formosa gas stations are to be NT$27.7, NT$29.1 and NT$31.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded respectively, while premium diesel is to fall to NT$25.4 per liter.