Singapore’s economy grew 0.7% last year: government

AFP, SINGAPORE

Singapore’s economy, a closely watched barometer for the rest of Asia’s export-driven nations, last year grew just 0.7 percent as the US-China trade dispute hammered global markets.

The city-state has traditionally been the first among Asia’s economies to be affected during a downturn, and it narrowly escaped tipping into recession in the third quarter of last year.

Based on advance estimates, the economy expanded by 0.8 percent year-on-year in the first two months of the fourth quarter, the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement yesterday.

This puts the city-state’s overall growth for last year at just 0.7 percent, down from 3.2 percent expansion in 2018.

“This marks the worst growth performance for Singapore since the global financial crisis,” DBS Bank Ltd economist Irvin Seah (謝光威) said in a note, referring to the downturn that began in late 2008 and lasted well into 2009, but added that “despite the lackluster growth performance, the economy is slowly getting out of the woods” as there are “emerging signs of bottoming in the external environment.”

“Barring any unforeseen negative shocks, growth momentum is expected to pick up gradually in the coming quarters,” he said.

Last year’s growth was weighed down by manufacturing, a key economic pillar, which contracted 1.5 percent due to output declines in main exports such as electronics.

US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that the US and China would sign a partial new trade agreement in the middle of this month has stoked optimism about improved global trade this year.

Singapore is due next month to unveil the national budget for this year, with observers closely watching for signs of general elections widely expected to be held within months.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) said in a New Year’s Day message that the budget would contain support for businesses and workers, as well as measures to help households cope with living costs.