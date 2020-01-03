Nine SMEs approved to invest NT$4.6bn

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved applications from nine small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to invest a total of NT$4.6 billion (US$152.8 million) in Taiwan through a government subsidy program.

The new projects would generate 435 job opportunities, the ministry said.

The ministry gave the green light to traditional Chinese medicine maker Kodak Pharmaceutical Co (科達製藥), straw maker Eco Fin Co Ltd (益可芬), Li Sheng Color Printing Co Ltd (力盛彩色印刷), Shang Shun Concrete Products Ltd Co (上順水泥), Chin Chih Metal Industrial Co Ltd (青志金屬工業), Kai Jung Industrial Co Ltd (鍇榮實業) and three other firms in the metal processing and pump making industries.

Kodak Pharmaceutical, the nation’s second-largest traditional Chinese medicine maker, would invest more than NT$900 million in setting up a new production facility, the ministry said.

Eco Fin plans to invest more than NT$70 million to launch a smart manufacturing plant in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) that would produce polypropylene and polylactic acid straws, the ministry said.

Seeking to establish a presence in Japan, Li Sheng, which supplies high-end foldable cotton packages used for food products, tobacco, alcohol and cosmetics, among other products, is to invest more than NT$500 million to establish a new plant in Miaoli County’s Houlong Township (後龍), the ministry said.

Seeking to expand its production capacity in Kaohsiung’s Dafa Industrial Park (大發工業區) while adding a green touch, Shang Shun plans to invest NT$40 million to purchase environmentally friendly machinery for mixing construction materials, the ministry said.

Chin Chih, a major powder metallurgy specialist, is to invest nearly NT$1.3 billion in setting up a new production facility in Miaoli’s Tongluo Science Park (銅鑼科學園區), the ministry said, adding that the firm counts Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp among its customers.

In a bid to increase export orders, plastic injection molding service provider Kai Jung plans to invest NT$90 million to purchase computer numerical control machinery for its existing plant in Tainan’s Shalun Industrial Park (沙崙工業區), the ministry said.

High precision metal processor Hwa Ying Industrial Group (樺瑩工業) plans to invest NT$700 million to expand its production facility in New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止); JKE Precision Industry Co Ltd (昆兆益) is to invest NT$300 million to set up an automated plant in Taichung’s Taiping District (太平); and valve and pump maker Tai Shyang Industry Co Ltd (泰翔工業) is to invest NT$300 million to construct a new plant in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), the ministry said.