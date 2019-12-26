ASE, seven others to build fabs at new science park

By Lisa Wang / Staff Reporter

ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投資控股) and seven other local companies yesterday signed letters of intent with the government to build factories in a newly developed science park in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭).

The factories would create 11,000 jobs and NT$180 billion (US$5.96 billion) in production value, the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) administration said in a statement.

The companies are to break ground for their fabs in 2021, when the park infrastructure would be ready, it said.

Kaohsiung-based ASE, the world’s largest chip tester and packager, plans to invest about NT$100 billion to build 10 smart factories at the park over the next 10 to 15 years, the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported yesterday, citing comments by ASE senior vice president K.C. Chou (周光春).

Upon completion of the fabs, ASE would see its capacity increase 60 to 100 percent from the current level, Chou said.

Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s No. 3 supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, Brogent Technologies Inc (智崴資訊), a manufacturer of theme park rides and flying theaters, ThinTech Materials Technology Co (鑫科), Top High Image Corp (太普高精密) and Longwalk Biotech Co (長行生物科技) are also to build new manufacturing plants at the park, the statement said.

Manufacturers at the park are expected to generate revenue of more than NT$1 trillion next year after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) starts ramping production of 5-nanometer technology, it said.

Last year, the companies at the park generated revenue of NT$800 billion, it said.