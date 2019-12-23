Citibank opens upgraded Changhua City branch

Staff writer

Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) on Thursday held a grand opening ceremony for a smart banking branch in Changhua City that was upgraded from a regular one.

After building its presence in Taiwan over the past 55 years, the upgraded branch is Citibank’s latest effort to provide services and products catering to the needs of local clients after introducing its Citibank Global Wallet and premium Citi Prestige Card.

Citibank country business manager Dennis Hussey said that upgrading the Changhua branch demonstrates the bank’s commitment to furthering its investments in Taiwan and offering localized services.

About 80 percent of Citibank’s branches in Taiwan have been upgraded, and it will continue to renew facilities at local branches and enhance the professional skills of its staff, with an aim to create a homely environment.

As Citibank has long been dedicated to providing global and innovative services, it plans to introduce a new product, portfolio finance, in the middle of next month to help clients rejuvenate assets and to offer an agile approach to utilize capital.

The upgraded branch, which is on Xiaoyang Road adjacent to the bustling business circle of Changhua City, provides a comfortable space for clients to access real-time market information, product offerings and Web banking services.

One-on-one servicea are available at its Wealth Management Consultancy Area.

The branch has been in operation for more than 28 years, with 46 percent of its clients having used it for at least 15 years. To provide more comprehensive services, Citibank moved the branch to a new building to facilitate the upgrade. Local craftsmen from 50-year-old Cheng Li Wood Co Ltd (正利木器) were hired to give the interior a unique touch. The craftsmen created special wood patterns, signifying blessings, to adorn the windows.

With the decorative windows, Citibank aims to show the connection between the bank and local culture, and also reintroduce Lukang’s long-forgotten wooden crafts to young people, as the carpentry industry was once a source of local pride.