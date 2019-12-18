DaChan Great Wall signs food-grade egg plant deal

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

DaChan Great Wall Group (大成集團), a local agricultural products and food conglomerate, yesterday signed a deal with Japan’s Showa Sangyo Co to set up an egg production plant that is expected to cost NT$2 billion (US$66.2 million).

The joint venture in Changhua County’s Erlin Township (二林) is to produce raw food-grade eggs when it starts operations in early 2021, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The plant, which is to occupy a 11,074m2 plot of land, is to produce 2 million eggs per day, making it the nation’s largest egg facility.

That would significantly boost the company’s existing capacity of 1.6 million eggs per day, DaChan Great Wall chairman Charles Han (韓家宇) said at a signing ceremony in Taipei.

It would raise the company’s market share from 7 percent to 10 percent, he said.

DaChan Great Wall supplies eggs to Din Tai Fung (鼎泰豐) restaurants, Wu Pao-chun (吳寶春) bakeries and other restaurant chains.

Raw food-grade eggs are common in Japanese dishes and could become popular in Taiwan after the introduction of a hygiene system to ensure food safety based on the Japanese model, Han said.

The two firms first began their partnership in 2003 by setting up a flour plant in China.

The latest cooperation would also extend to the flour business, providing customers with a greater diversity of options for use in their bakeries, Han said.

Showa Sangyo said the joint venture is an important part of the Japanese firm’s expansion plans for the next five years that would cover technology, research and development, marketing and other aspects of its business.