Solar power becomes No. 2 alternative energy source

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Electricity generated by solar power soared 51.7 percent in the first 10 months of this year, becoming the nation’s second-largest alternative energy source, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

A total 3,418 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity was generated by solar energy, or 26.3 percent of total renewable energy generation over the period and 1.47 percent of overall electricity generation, the ministry said.

Hydropower remained the largest alternative energy source, generating 5,117GWh over the period, or 39.3 percent of total renewable energy generation, it said.

Electricity generated by waste treatment ranked third at 3,020GWh, while wind power came in fourth at 1,312GWh, ahead of biomass energy — including geothermal energy — at 140GWh, the ministry said.

Overall, renewable energy accounted for 13,006GWh, or 5.6 percent, of the nation’s total electricity generation over the period, it said.

Driven mainly by hydropower and solar power, the share of renewable energy in electricity generation surged 22.4 percent year-on-year during the period, the ministry said.

As the nation’s first commercial offshore wind farm started operations last month, the ministry said it expects robust growth from alternative energy sources next year.

Meanwhile, photovoltaic installed capacity rose 27.9 percent annually in the first nine months to 1,340 megawatts (MW), thanks to Tainan authorizing 320MW of installed capacity, the ministry said.

Changhua County also contributed, as it authorized 263MW of installed capacity, the ministry said, adding that Pingtung, Yunlin and Chiayi counties raised their photovoltaic installed capacity to 195MW, 180MW and 122MW respectively.

However, Kaohsiung and Taoyuan fell behind with installed capacity of 83MW and 31MW respectively, it said.