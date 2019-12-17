Luxgen unveils new URX sports utility vehicle

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Luxgen Motor Co (納智捷汽車) yesterday unveiled its new URX sports utility vehicle (SUV), saying the model is expected to account for half of its sales next year.

The company had received more than 1,000 pre-orders for the SUV as of Sunday and seeks to raise its sales target to 500 units a month next year, from a minimum of 350 units, Luxgen president Tsay Wen-rong (蔡文榮) told an unveiling ceremony in Taipei.

Sanyi Township (三義), Miaoli-based Luxgen Motor is a subsidiary of Taiwanese automaker and importer Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車).

The URX, priced at NT$848,000 to NT$1.12 million (US$28,021 to US$37,009) depending on seating capacity, is equipped with augmented-reality display systems and other accessories on par with imported luxury vehicles, Tsay said.

However, buyers would need to pay only NT$798,000 if they take advantage of a government subsidy to replace older cars, he said.

The subsidy program is to end at the end of next year, which would encourage potential buyers to take action, he added.

Regarding the timetable for the launch of fully electric Luxgen vehicles, Tsay urged consumers to be patient.

The company would “wow” people at the Taipei International Auto Show to be held from Saturday next week to Jan. 5, he said, declining to elaborate.

Overall new vehicle sales this year might total 430,000 to 440,000 units after reaching 393,912 units in the first 11 months, Tsay said.

That went against a forecast by Yulon Motor earlier this year that new vehicle sales might weaken to 400,000 to 410,000 units this year, weighed by an economic slowdown and uncertainty.

However, the yearly figure is bound to increase on the back of dealers aggressively promoting new models, Tsay said, adding that an improving economy and rallies on the local bourse would also lend support.

The auto market is expected to hold steady next year, with a positive outlook, Tsay said in his capacity as chairman of the Taiwan Transportation Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association.

The stimulus program is expected to account for 30 percent of vehicle sales next year, he said, adding that the association would try to have the program extended by another five years at the behest of its members.

The association earlier this month helped a bill that aims to lower tariffs on auto component imports clear a legislative committee review. The bill aims to make locally produced vehicles more competitive against imported ones.