AIMobile, Canon to explore smart transport prospects

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

AIMobile Co (英研智能移動), a joint venture of Inventec Corp (英業達) and Advantech Co (研華), on Thursday said it is cooperating with Japanese camera manufacturer Canon Inc, as both companies look to capture growing business opportunities from intelligent transport systems.

By combining AIMobile’s artificial intelligent (AI) computing technologies with Canon’s optical engineering solutions, the two companies aim to develop AI video surveillance solutions with deep learning and machine learning capabilities.

The global video surveillance market is forecast to grow annually by 13.1 percent from US$36.89 billion last year to US$68.34 billion by 2023, researcher Markets

andMarkets Research Private Ltd said.

Such video surveillance solutions can be deployed in crowded public spaces to better manage traffic flow, AIMobile president Timothy Chang (張國彬) said, referring to upcoming applications at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and the Taichung Lantern Festival next year.

AIMobile recently partnered with the Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau to set up road surveillance cameras that deploy AI and big data.

Canon said future applications would include AI detection systems that would automatically issue tickets to vehicles parked illegally, lessening the burden on police patrols.

“Apart from government agencies, we also plan to explore business opportunities with local companies,” Canon Taiwan president Jesse Su (蘇惠璋) said, suggesting that video surveillance solutions can be taken apart and adapted to meet individual needs to provide clients with more choices and flexibility.

Canon said video surveillance cameras can also be deployed in industrial zones to help increase management efficiency and solve security issues.