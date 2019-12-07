Agencies

GERMANY

Industrial output falls

Industrial output unexpectedly dropped in October, reviving worries about the nation’s economic growth outlook as its manufacturing backbone is hurt by global trade conflicts and disruption in the auto sector. Industrial output dropped 1.7 percent on the month against expectations for a 0.1 percent rise, Statistics Office figures showed yesterday. Production of capital goods slumped by 4.4 percent on the month, the steepest decline in more than five years. Europe’s biggest economy is going through a soft patch as its export-oriented manufacturers struggle against a backdrop of trade friction, an ailing auto industry and uncertainties over Britain’s planned departure from the EU. “Now the trepidation starts again about GDP growth in the final quarter,” Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch said.

PERU

US deal nears signing

Lima and Washington are in the final stages of talks on a deal to promote US investments in the South American nation as part of a US initiative to counter Chinese influence in the region, said Cecilia Galarreta, director of the ministry’s North American affairs department. “The [US President Donald] Trump administration is interested in balancing Chinese influence in the region a bit,” Galarreta said. The US launched its “Growth in the Americas” initiative last year to bolster private-sector investments in energy and infrastructure in Latin America after China invited countries in the region to join its global Belt and Road Initiative. So far, the US has signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) within the Growth in the Americas framework with Argentina, Chile, Jamaica and Panama. Chile, Jamaica, Panama and Peru have also signed MOUs with China to join its initiative.

UNITED STATES

GM, LG to build plant

General Motors (GM) and South Korea’s LG Chem have formed a joint venture to build an electric-vehicle battery cell factory near Lordstown, Ohio, east of Cleveland. The companies are to work together on battery technology to bring down the cost for future GM electric vehicles. The new plant is expected to create more than 1,100 jobs in the Youngstown, Ohio, area and the joint venture plans to invest US$2.3 billion in the plant and for battery development. GM said that it would be among the largest battery factories in the world. Ground is to be broken at the site sometime next year, but the exact location was not disclosed. The new plant comes after GM closed a sprawling small-car assembly plant in Lordstown this year.

AIRLINES

Jetstar pilots to strike

The pilots of Jetstar are to conduct a limited number of four-hour work stoppages on Saturday and Sunday next week following a failure to agree on a pay deal with the budget airline, the Australian Federation of Air Pilots said yesterday. The union, representing most pilots at the Qantas Airways Ltd subsidiary, voted in favor of industrial action, which it said would also include bans on working on days off and outside a published roster, as well as not agreeing to extend flying duties beyond the existing limits. Action will not be taken over the Christmas to New Year period to protect the holiday for the traveling public, the federation said. Jetstar Group chief executive officer Gareth Evans said that the airline had offered pilots a 3 percent wage increase in line with other employee groups, but they were seeking the equivalent of a 15 percent pay rise in the first year.