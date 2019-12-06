Staff writer

FOREX

Reserves rise to US$474bn

Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves totaled US$474.05 billion as of the end of last month, an increase of US$1.58 billion from the figure recorded at the end of the prior month, the central bank said in a statement yesterday. The main factor responsible for the increase was returns from foreign exchange reserves management, the bank said. The market value of securities investment and New Taiwan dollar-denominated deposits held by foreign portfolio investors reached US$423.9 billion, accounting for 89 percent of foreign exchange reserves, it said.

OPTOELECTRONICS

Largan revenue hits record

Handset camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday posted record-high revenue of NT$6.66 billion (US$218.36 million) for last month, surging 66 percent year-on-year. On a monthly basis, revenue rose from NT$6.62 billion, despite CEO Adam Lin’s (林恩平) previous prediction of a slight decline. The Taichung-based company said that 50 to 60 percent of its shipments last month were comprised of 10-megapixel lenses, while 20 to 30 percent of shipments were 20-megapixel lenses. Another 10 to 20 percent of shipments were comprised of 8-megapixel lenses, it added. From January to last month, the company posted a 19 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to NT$55.67 billion.

AUTOMOTIVE

Global PMX shares jump

Shares of Global PMX Co (智伸科), which makes auto parts and medical components, yesterday jumped 3.7 percent in Taipei, outperforming the broader market’s 0.75 percent rise, after the company reported record-high sales for last month. Consolidated revenue increased 13.72 percent year-on-year to NT$460.3 million, the company said on Wednesday, adding that revenue had risen by double-digit percentages for eight months in a row due to steady demand from major clients for its gasoline direct injection and transmission products. In the first 11 months of this year, revenue totaled NT$4.57 billion, up 12.8 percent from a year earlier, the company said, adding that it remains cautiously optimistic about its business for this quarter based on order visibility.

PNEUMATICS

Airtac revenue rises 19%

Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported that consolidated revenue last month totaled NT$1.41 billion, up 19 percent month-on-month and 11 percent year-on-year. “Market demand does not seem to have worsened, but has also not found any obvious recovery. Airtac will continue to try to get more market share to support revenue growth by launching new products and approaching new customers,” the company said in a statement. In the first 11 months of the year, cumulative revenue was NT$14.398 billion, flat from the same period last year, Airtac said.

WIRING

BizLink overall revenue falls

Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of US$62.06 million for last month, a decrease of 1.53 percent from a year earlier. The company said that seasonal factors weighed on its shipment momentum last month, when it saw an increase in industrial wire harness shipments, but slowing shipments of information technology wire harnesses. In the first 11 months, cumulative revenue totaled US$686.6 million, up 6.15 percent from the same period last year, BizLink said in a regulatory filing.