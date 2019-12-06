Qisda eyes Southeast Asia to grow medical business

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Electronics manufacturer Qisda Corp (佳世達) yesterday said that it plans to expand its medical unit into Southeast Asia to boost its revenue by 30 percent annually next year.

“Over the past few years, we have seen steady and healthy growth from our medical unit of 20 percent [year-on-year] on average,” a Qisda brand communications officer surnamed Chen (陳) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen (陳其宏) previously revealed that the medical unit had reported an average of 20 percent in gross margin and 5 percent in net profit margin over the past few years.

While the main revenue sources for the medical business are provided by markets across the Asia-Pacific region, Qisda has set its sights on Southeast Asia, as the region is highly populated and presents strong potential for its medical products, Qisda vice president and general manager of medical devices Harry Yang (楊宏培) said at the Taiwan Healthcare + Expo at Taipei’s Nangang Exhibition Center.

Qisda is eyeing countries such as Indonesia that have attained the demographic dividend to set up production facilities, the communications officer said, without elaborating on an exact timeline.

“We are already selling our hemodialysis-related products in the Southeast Asian market,” she said, suggesting that Qisda might move production of such devices to the region in the near future.

The company aims to achieve up to NT$5 billion (US$163.9 million) in revenue from hemodialysis product sales, she added.

China is the largest market for such products, as more than 4 million people require hemodialysis in that nation, Qisda said.

Qisda has teamed up with Shanghai Kunxin Medical Technology Co Ltd (上海坤鑫醫療科技) to establish BenQ Blood Purification (Shanghai) Co Ltd (明基血液淨化) as it looks to further strengthen its presence in China. It holds a 70 percent stake in the joint venture.

The company is building a production facility in Shanghai, which is expected to be up and running within two years, it said.

Qisda posted revenue of NT$15.15 billion for last month, an annual increase of 1.7 percent.

In the first 11 months of this year, the company posted 9.06 percent annual growth in revenue to NT$155.37 billion.