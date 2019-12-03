Home / Business
IT Month to focus on AI: organizers

Staff writer, with CNA

Models yesterday hold notebook computers and other electronic products at a news conference in Taipei to promote Information Technology Month, which opens at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1 tomorrow.

Photo: CNA

Information Technology Month, one of the nation’s largest IT exhibitions which opens at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1 tomorrow and runs until Sunday, is to focus on artificial intelligence (AI), the organizers said yesterday.

The show is to feature 300 exhibitors displaying their high-tech products, including AI-related gadgets.

It is also to feature the evolution of AI technology development, starting from evolution of AI and encompassing possible future applications, the organizers said.

A special AI pavilion is to allow visitors to experience AI products in five major areas, they said.

A semiconductor technology forum is to be held for the younger generation demonstrating the many applications of semiconductors, including how they power AI, quantum computing, 5G devices and smart networks.

As Futex Taipei, another annual high-tech trade fair, is to be held in conjunction with Information Technology Month at the same venue, the organizers are expecting an especially high number of visitors this year.

Futex Taipei is to feature new materials and more than 100 technologies, from AI and the Internet of Things to biotechnology and smart machinery.

After the Taipei event, Information Technology Month is to move to Taichung from Thursday next week to Dec. 16, Tainan from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23 and Kaohsiung from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30.

