Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

BMW unveils China plan

BMW yesterday said that it plans to build fully electric models of its Mini at a new plant in China, as it began a joint venture with Chinese partner Great Wall Motor Co (長城汽車). About 160,000 vehicles a year are set to roll off the assembly line at the planned factory in Zhangjiagang, which would eventually employ 3,000 people, it said. Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin next year and last until 2022, the company said in a statement. The partners are investing US$715 million in the project, it said.

AIRLINES

Insurer snubs SAA

International travel agency Flight Centre Travel Group has stopped selling tickets for South African Airways (SAA) flights after a travel insurance firm said that it would no longer cover them against insolvency. State-owned SAA failed to pay its employees their full salaries this month and has said it has almost no cash left after a week-long strike. Flight Centre said in a letter to clients on Thursday that its preferred travel insurance provider and its underwriters were no longer willing to cover SAA under their Travel Supplier Insolvency benefit “due to doubts concerning the long-term viability of the airline.”

APPAREL

Vinted attains unicorn status

Vinted, an online marketplace for second-hand clothes, has surfed a sustainable fashion wave to become Lithuania’s first technology start-up to reach “unicorn” status with a valuation of more than US$1 billion. The company, created in 2008 when one founder wanted to give away surplus clothes after moving to a new house, is growing rapidly, with 1.3 billion euros (US$1.4 billion) of reused clothing changing hands on its platform this year. Vinted on Thursday said that its latest funding round had raised 128 million euros, valuing the company at more than 1 billion euros. US-based venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, with participation from existing backers such as Sprints Capital, Insight Venture Partners, Accel and Burda Principal Investments.

GERMANY

Unemployment rate falls

Unemployment unexpectedly fell this month as a slump in manufacturing showed signs of stabilizing and trade tensions that have weighed on exporters eased. In a report that was likely to damp any expectation of fiscal stimulus, the number of people out of work slid by 16,000, compared with estimates for an increase of 6,000. The unemployment rate held at 5 percent, near a record low. Data this month have shown a rebound in factory orders and a small improvement in business confidence. That has given credence to an insistence by the government that there is no immediate case to deviate from its balanced budget, a stance backed by Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Firms cut prices in China

Firms including AstraZeneca PLC and Roche Holding AG have agreed to cut the prices of some of their newest innovative drugs in China by an average of 61 percent as they aim to gain access to the world’s second-biggest market. The drugs that made it onto the list included AstraZeneca’s Roxadustat, an anemia medicine, and Roche’s lung cancer treatment Alecensa. Other Western medications added were hepatitis C treatments from Gilead Sciences Inc and Merck & Co, and AbbVie Inc’s Humira injection pen for rheumatoid arthritis. There are more than 2,700 medicines on the list after the lastest adjustments.