So-Cayenne signs China deal, bullish on sales next year

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

So-Cayenne Mobile Entertainment Co (碩辣椒) yesterday announced that it is to cooperate with Beijing-based Changyou.com (暢遊) as it aims to establish a presence in the Chinese market.

The Taipei-headquartered firm, a subsidiary of online video game designer Cayenne Entertainment Technology Co (紅心辣椒), said that Changyou.com would be responsible for marketing its game Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed (真三國無雙:斬) after the two firms signed a dealership agreement.

The game, developed for mobile devices under authorization from Japan’s Koei Co, has posted strong sales in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan since it launched last year, So-Cayenne chairman Joe Deng (鄧潤澤) said in a statement.

With the game due to be released in China next year, Deng said that he has high expectations for sales.

He was also optimistic about So-Cayenne’s new action role-playing game, New Qian Ji Da Chao (新千姬大亂鬥), produced by Ark Mobile Co (辣椒方舟), in which the firm holds a 44.05 percent stake.

The game was developed under authorization from Techne JAPAN Co. It is a 3D adaptation of an existing online game, the company said.

Ark Mobile president Liang Kuo-hsiung (梁國雄) said that the company is aiming for up to 200,000 downloads in the first month after the launch, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday.

The game is set to launch in China by the end of this year and is to be released in Japan by April next year, Chinese-language news Web site Cnyes.com quoted Deng as saying.

So-Cayenne posted a net loss of NT$37.7 million (US$1.24 million) last quarter, compared with a loss of NT$17.77 million in the same quarter last year, company data showed.

Losses per share were NT$1.38, compared with NT$0.65 a year earlier.

Revenue declined to NT$70.05 million during the third quarter from NT$105.08 million a year earlier, with gross margin falling from 34 percent to 16 percent.

The firm posted a 66.3 percent year-on-year decline in revenue last month of NT$15.64 million, the third consecutive month of double-digit percentage year-on-year declines.