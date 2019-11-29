PGIM says equities rallies could continue next year

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Rallies on the local bourse might extend into the first quarter of next year as the arrival of the 5G era is expected to spur technology product replacement and benefit local firms in their global supply chains, US asset management firm PGIM Inc said yesterday.

The US, China and South Korea have launched commercial 5G services that might become full-blown next year, providing an earnings growth catalyst for local component suppliers, Prudential Financial Inc’s asset management arm said.

Mutual funds and foreign institutional players have raised holdings in local equities in the past several months, pushing the TAIEX above 11,600 points, it said.

The local bourse would continue to attract global capital seeking to take advantage of the 5G transformation, while Taiwanese semiconductor firms have offered rosy business guidance for this quarter and the next, it added.

Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) on Tuesday unveiled its first 5G system on chip ahead of the launch of 5G smartphones by Chinese brands during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Foreign funds yesterday boosted their net positions by NT$1.44 billion (US$47.21 million), Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed, although the TAIEX shed 0.26 percent to 11,617.08 points on concern about US-China trade talks.

Turnover fell to NT$104.88 billion, from NT$108.87 billion in the previous session, the data showed.

Unease arose after US President Donald Trump signed into law a bill supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters, despite China’s calls for him to block the legislation.

However, UBS Group AG said in a note that the legislation is unlikely to derail the planned inking of a “phase one” deal between Washington and Beijing, as the two sides seek to separate the Hong Kong issue from trade talks.

Trade de-escalation is beneficial to both sides and could result in a black-and-white agreement in January, UBS said.