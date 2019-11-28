TSMC, university team up to develop advanced tech

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has formed an alliance with the University of Tokyo to develop advanced semiconductor technology and explore solutions to solve the physical limits of circuit scaling.

It is the first “organization-wide” collaboration launched by TSMC, as the world’s largest contract chipmaker has only teamed up with individual academics in the past.

The company would provide its CyberShuttle multiproject wafer prototyping service to the Systems Design Lab of the university’s Graduate School of Engineering, a joint statement said.

The lab, launched last month, would adopt TSMC’s Open Innovation Platform Virtual Design Environment for its chip design process, the statement said, adding that the alliance would help turn the lab’s designs into functioning chips.

The two sides also plan to collaborate on cutting-edge research in materials, physics, chemistry and other fields to push the limits of scaling, as well as explore other paths to advance semiconductor technology, the statement said.

University researchers from a wide range of disciplines earlier this month met with TSMC technologists at a symposium in Hsinchu to identify opportunities for collaborative research, the firm said.

TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) at a semiconductor trade show in Taipei in September called for extensive partnerships between the government, academia and industry to boost basic scientific research in Taiwan.

This would be crucial to industrial transformation and contribute to the world semiconductor industry for another 60 years, he said.

Local firms’ investment in basic scientific research last year rose for a third consecutive year to NT$44.9 billion (US$1.47 billion), making up 7.28 percent of the nation’s total research and development spending of NT$616 billion, government data showed.