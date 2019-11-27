TAMC, Well Glory to build long-term care facility

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

State-run Taiwan Asset Management Corp (TAMC, 台灣金聯) has entered into a partnership with a local developer to establish an integrated long-term care facility in New Taipei City.

The alliance is in line with the nation’s largest bad-loan operator’s efforts to diversify its income sources as non-performing loans become fewer.

TAMC announced its newest venture after acting chairman Kuo Wen-jin (郭文進) last week inked a pact with Yeh Che-hung (葉哲宏), chairman and general manager of Hsinchu-based Well Glory Development Co (志嘉集團).

The pair plan to turn TAMC’s upcoming commercial property in New Taipei’s Sijhih District (汐止) into the largest long-term care facility in northern Taiwan, with 128 rooms.

Well Glory would spend millions on the complex, taking its cue from Japan’s biggest day center, “Dream Lake Village,” Yeh said.

The facility would bring prosperity to the area, given its nearness to Taipei’s Neihu (內湖) and Nangang (南港) districts, he said.

Individual rooms would have space for family members wanting to stay once a week to keep their parents company, Yeh said.

The facility could open as soon as 2021, he added.